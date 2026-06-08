Vijay's TVK unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meeting: What's behind the move?

Chennai:

Monday's INDIA bloc will be crucial for the opposition as it would test their unity. The meeting, which will be held at the Constitutional Club of Delhi, will be attended by as many as 23 political parties of the opposition, who would deliberate upon the INDIA bloc's strategy for the future after setbacks in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections.

The meeting will be attended by Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Left alliance and other smaller and regional fronts. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which recently lost power in West Bengal, will also participate.

However, there is no confirmation on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) participation. The TVK is an ally of Congress in Tamil Nadu but has no member in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. Moreover, reports have suggested that only parties who have a representation at the Parliament have been invited by Congress for Monday's meeting.

Along with this, one should remember that TVK is not a formal member of the alliance yet; although an announcement regarding this could be made during the meeting.

TVK's sudden rise to power

TVK was formed by Vijay in February 2024. It sprang a surprise in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, winning 108 out of 234 assembly constituencies. This included the two seats of Vijay, though. However, the party was short of a majority and had to seek the support of Congress, Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to form the government.

With their support, Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's ninth chief minister last month.

However, Congress' coalition with TVK led to the fallout of its alliance with MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The DMK alleged it was betrayed and backstabbed by the Congress, but the latter said the former was aware about its stance. The DMK later ended its alliance with Congress and has decided against attending Monday's INDIA bloc meeting.

Stalin has also shown his apprehensive over how long the Congress-TVK alliance will survive in the state, although he has stressed on not realigning with the grand old party again. "I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," he said on Sunday.

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