Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi all coming back to face law of land: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that fugitive businessmen Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are "coming back" to India" to face the law. The government is persuing extradition of Mallya and Modi from the UK while Choksi is believed to be in Antigua.

Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank.

In February 25, a UK court ordered Nirav Modi's extradition in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, after almost a two-year-long legal battle. Modi is accused of committing a fraud of USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,500 crore) in the PNB.

