Image Source : GOOGLE Vijay Mallya loses application in UK HC to appeal in SC against extradition order

The London High Court on Thursday rejected fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's plea seeking to challenge his extradition to India before the UK Supreme Court. This UK HC's decision came as a major setback for the business tycoon as it was his final appeal against the extradition order. With this, Mallya can now be extradited to India in 28 days.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage