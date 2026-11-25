New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram Hill on November 24. The state government claimed that the temple's Board of Trustees had not authorised the team proposed to carry out the exercise.

Tamil Nadu government files status report

In a status report submitted by Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, the state government told a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that the district administration had completed all arrangements to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.

However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government claimed in the report.

On Tuesday, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram and not at the stone pillar on the hill as directed by the top court.

Deepathoon is a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

'I sincerely apologise...'

"I submit that I took all the steps to comply with the order in good faith. There has been no wilful, deliberate disobedience on my part of any directions of this Hon'ble Court. I hold the orders of the Hon'ble Court in the highest respect and remain committed to comply with every direction this Hon'ble Court may issue," District Collector Nishant Krishna said in a status report.

"I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon," Krishna said.

However, the Board of Trustees, by its resolution dated November 24, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place.

The report added that the collector would submit a supplementary status report along with all supporting documents. "I submit that I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same," the status report said.

The district collector also said the administration had made every effort to obtain the temple administration's authorisation to conduct the lighting ceremony at the Deepathoon.

The Supreme Court scheduled the main petition challenging the Madras High Court order permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp for final hearing in January next year.

The bench may also take up any contempt petition filed in connection with the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

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