Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to selfless dedication, unwavering resolve of soldiers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 every year.

Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, also leading to the liberation of Bangladesh. The day is celebrated on December 16 every year as the country honors the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

PM Modi, taking to social media platform X, in a post said, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us.”

“This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history,” Modi added.

President Murmu pays homage to bravehearts

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride," Murmu said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath at the National War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Vijay Diwas laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. In a post, Singh said, "Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India’s armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service."

Happy 'Vijay Diwas' to everyone: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking to social media extended his wishes on Vihay Diwas and said that the day is a symbol of the culmination of courage, unwavering dedication and valor of the brave soldiers of the army.

"On this day in 1971, the brave soldiers of the army not only defeated the morale of the enemies and hoisted the tricolor with pride, but also brought about a historic change on the world map while protecting human values. he country will remain proud of the bravery of its warriors till eternity," Shah wrote.