Youtube channel of Pakistani newshouse Dawn hacked, Indian flag flies in glory onscreen

Viewers of Youtube channel of Pakistani news-house Dawn were shocked after Indian Tricolour waved in glory on-screen during the broadcast. The words 'HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY' flashed just below. The funny incident took place on Sunday at 3:36 pm (Pakistan Time). There is no clarity as of now as to which hacker group did this.

The video is being circulated widely on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Lockdown Day 150 : Someone hacked @Dawn_News of Pakistan and broadcasted an Indian Flag on TV with Happy Independence Day. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rzrYluZxSh — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 2, 2020

Dawn bosses scrambled for damage control and put out a tweet in Urdu that said that the administration had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

