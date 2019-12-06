Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding in Uttar Pradesh, shows chilling video

Woman shot in face in when she stopped dancing at wedding in Uttar Pradesh, shows chilling video

A woman was allegedly shot in the face last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot when she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony. The woman is admitted at a hospital in Kanpur and is critical. The horrific incident was caught on a video where a younger girl, who was part of a dancing group, is seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute-long video, a man apparently drunk can be heard saying, "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)" after the victim stopped dancing.

“Sudhir bhaiya, aap Goli chala hi do (Brother, you ought to fire the weapon),” another man is heard saying within the video.

The girl will be unexpectedly shot from behind, which takes everyone by shock. The bullet hits her face.

The video was shot on December 1 during a performance at a marriage ceremony where village head was also present. Reportedly, one of the village head's family member had shot at the woman. A case was filed against "unknown" men, according to the police.

"We are trying to arrest the accused. We are making all the efforts to bring the culprit to justice," senior police officer Ankit Mittal said.