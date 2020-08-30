Image Source : ANI WATCH: Water from overflowing Shivna River enters Pashupatinath temple at Mandsaur

Following heavy and incessant rainfall in the Mandsaur area of Madhya Pradesh, the water of Shivna river entered the Pashupatinath temple. The idols in the temple were seen partially immersed in the river water with flowers and small items flowing out of the temple.

#WATCH Water from overflowing Shivna River enters Pashupatinath Temple at Mandsaur in #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/nfR330Q2mu — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Continuous rainfall has also resulted in widespread destruction across Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Narmada river belt where a flood-like situation has emerged. Following heavy rains, the Narmada river is flowing about 10 metres above its danger mark of 964 metres in Hoshangabad district, near Bhopal.

The problem of the people living near the river might increase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hour.

