Video: Vande Bharat roof water leakage leaves passengers wet, Railways responds The video raised serious concerns about maintenance of trains among people with many criticising the service. The passenger also demanded full refund against his ticket alleging the staff of being irresponsible.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, a trip in the Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train turned into a nightmare after water leaking from the premium train’s roof left passengers and their belongings soaked. The chaotic scene of water gushing out of the vent was captured by a passenger in a purported video which has now gone viral.

In a post, the passenger claimed, “AC not working and water leakage in #VandeBharat train. Extremely uncomfortable journey despite premium fare. Multiple complaints lodged but no action taken. Kindly look into it. PNR: 2137164305 @RailMinIndia @IRCTCOFFICIAL1 @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva.”

The video raised serious concerns about maintenance of trains among people with many criticising the service. The passenger also demanded full refund against his ticket alleging the staff of being irresponsible.

How did the Railways respond?

Responding to the post, Railway Seva from its official handle said that action has been taken against the issue. It said that the water leakage occurred due to blocked drain holes in the RMPU drip tray, caused by the mix media/return air filter.

During braking, accumulated condensate water entered the return air duct and dripped into the passenger area.

“A case of water leakage was reported from the return air duct in coach C-7 (seat no. 76) on Train No. 22415 (Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express). Root Cause: Condensate water accumulated under the cooling coil of the RMPU due to drain holes of drip tray blocked by Mix media/ Return air filter. The water, during braking, entered the return air duct, causing water to drip into the passenger area,” Railway Seva posted on X.

“Action Taken:The affected RMPU drip tray were thoroughly cleaned at NDLS station before the return journey. Washer provided below the filter to create gap between filter and drip tray thus clearing the drain hole. The coach was undertaken in pre-monsoon drive from 15/05/25 to 27/05/25. All RMPUs of the rake are being checked for provision of washer to create gap between filter and drip tray,” it further added.