Tejashwi Yadav caught on cam distributing money ahead of Panchayat polls, JD-U leader tweets video

Tejashwi Yadav video: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav could find himself in trouble as a video has emerged showing him distributing money among villagers ahead of the upcoming Bihar Panchayat elections.

The video shared on social media by Janata Dal-United MLC Neeraj Kumar purportedly shows Tejashwi sitting inside an SUV and handing out cash to a few women.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Gopalganj to participate in 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block on Thursday, however, is unclear when the video was shot.

"Lalu ke hum beta hain...(I am Lalu's son)," Tejashwi is heard telling the women. "Tejaswhi Yadav...Laluji ke beta hain (Tejashwi Yadav, son of Laluji)," someone from the crowd is heard saying in the 21-second video.

Tweeting the video, MLC Neeraj Kumar took a dig at Tejashwi calling him a 'prince'

"Who is that prince who is dropping money in the lap of poor villagers. As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is a son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav," Kumar said.

Neeraj Kumar further said that the video clearly indicates the difference between the poor and rich. He was arrogantly sitting inside the SUV and distributing currency notes to villagers.

As the opposition leaders have been levelling disproportionate assets allegations, Neeraj Kumar said: "Distributing money to poor villagers will not wash clean your image as a robber. You have made a mockery of poor people of the state."

Nomination for the Panchayat elections is currently underway and a model code of conduct is also in force in the state.

