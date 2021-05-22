Image Source : PTI Video showing J&K police in 'unprofessional manner' during probe goes viral

Two police constables were suspended and an enquiry was ordered against the station police officer (SHO) of Pattan police station in J&Ks Baramulla district on Saturday after a video went viral that showed police interrogating a murder accused in ‘unprofessional manner.

Police in Pattan town alleged that the wife and her paramour were involved in the murder of woman's husband.

Two constables of police station Pattan were placed under suspension and an enquiry was started against the SHO after the video showing these officials interrogating the accused in unprofessional manner went viral on social media sites.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla said, "A video purported to be of a police investigation/interrogation is doing rounds on the social media.

"The same video has been found to be pertaining to blind murder case of March 2021 of Pattan police station which was solved last month.

"Both the accused shown in the video had been arrested for the murder of the husband of the woman shown in the video.

"The act of the video is highly unprofessional and unbecoming of a displaced police force". The SSP has suspended two policemen and ordered an enquiry against the SHO. "The supervisory officer has been reprimanded," the SSP said.

