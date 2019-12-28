Video: NH-2 Bridge linking Chandauli to Bihar out of use leading to heavy traffic snarl

Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
A major accident on the National Highway-2 in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh was averted on Saturday after a piller of the bridge was found to be heavily damaged. Due to which, the movement of vehicles on the road has been stopped.

Chandauli Updated on: December 28, 2019 12:42 IST
A bridge connecting to Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli to Bihar was shut on Saturday after a piller of the bridge was found to be hevily damaged. Movement of heavy vehicles have been completely stopped at the moment due to a major crack below the bridge, leading to major traffic jam on the raod. The 180 meter long fourlane bridge over the Karmanasa river was constructed in 2005. 

The administrative officials are on the spot and are churning out possibility of repairing the bridge. According to the locals, heavy vehicles crossing the bridge are to be blammed for the damage.

