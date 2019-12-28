Image Source : INDIA TV Video: NH-2 Bridge linking Chandauli to Bihar out of use leading to heavy traffic snarl

A bridge connecting to Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli to Bihar was shut on Saturday after a piller of the bridge was found to be hevily damaged. Movement of heavy vehicles have been completely stopped at the moment due to a major crack below the bridge, leading to major traffic jam on the raod. The 180 meter long fourlane bridge over the Karmanasa river was constructed in 2005.

The administrative officials are on the spot and are churning out possibility of repairing the bridge. According to the locals, heavy vehicles crossing the bridge are to be blammed for the damage.

Bridge connecting Chandauli (UP) to Bihar on NH-2 in precarious condition.



Result: Long traffic snarls. Via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/da3HOwsHRh — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) December 28, 2019

