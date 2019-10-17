Image Source : SCREENGRAB Video: Man jumps barricade to come face-to-face with Lion in Delhi Zoo

A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

In this video, the man is seen sitting near the lion with people pleading him to come back.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said.



The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.

As per reports, the man had a mental breakdown and was taken to the police station.