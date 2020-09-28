Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Madhya Pradesh DG rank officer brutally thrashes wife; gets suspended after video goes viral

Two shocking video of a Madhya Pradesh top cop brutally thrashing his wife has gone viral on social media. In one video, his wife catches him red-handed with another woman, while in another he brutally assaulted his wife. In another video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen arguing with his wife and moments later, he grabs her, pins her to the floor and thrashes her as she repeatedly asks him to free her.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Home Department issued a notification on Monday afternoon and suspended the accused officer with immediate effect. He was also transferred. The investigation has been started regarding the case.

WATCH VIDEO:

Defending himself and terming it a family dispute, Sharma accused his wife of stalking him and putting close circuit television cameras in their house. "If I'm abusive, then she should've complained. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He, however, accepted that in their marriage of 32 years, she had once complained against him in 2008. "But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad at my expenses," he added.

Meanwhile, women rights' activists have condemned the act.

"Men think that women are just commodities. This act by a top-rank officer, from whom people draw inspiration, is condemnable. Whatever issues are there between a husband and wife, can be resolved through dialogue. This type of behaviour is not tolerable," said activist Varsha Mishra from Kanpur, demanding strict action against the officer and justice to the victim. "Strict action should be taken against him even if he is a police officer."

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage