Exclusive: Fresh video of lawyers chasing DCP Monika Bhardwaj at Tis Hazari court emerges

Fresh video of lawyers chasing DCP Monika Bhardwaj at Tis Hazari court emerges

A fresh video has emerged showing Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj being chased by lawyers on November 2, when violent clashes took place at Tis Hazari court. The video shows Bhardwaj was faced with a tough situation when the group of lawyers charged at her. Monika Bhardwaj was later escorted by some men who helped her manage get out of the scene.

Earlier, a five-minute audiotape had surfaced that claimed Bhardwaj was roughed up by the lawyers present on the spot. It also revealed how attempts were made to snatch away her Personal Security Officer's service revolver. The audio tape was of a cop who was seriously injured during violent clashes that had erupted at Delhi's Tis Hazari court. He had also said that the lady DCP broke down and wept for quite some time.

Tis Hazari court violence: How things flared up

On November 2, a minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex flared up, leading to violence and arson. The intensity was such that a lawyer was left with a bullet injury. Twenty policemen, including one Additional DCP and two SHOs, sustained injuries. Eight advocates were injured. 12 motorcycles, one police QRT gypsy and eight jail vans were damage, according to claims by the Delhi Police.

A video also showed an on-duty policeman being thrashed by advocated outside the Saket Court on Monday. When the policeman was leaving the spot, a man also hit his bike with his helmet. The protesters have been demanding action against the lawyer who assaulted the cop.

