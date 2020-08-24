Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH: Kerala man's 'lucky' escape from speeding vehicle by an inch

In a chilling clip captured on a CCTV camera, a man is seen being encountered with a speeding vehicle in Kerala. The video shows the vehicle zipping past him, avoiding him by mere inches. For a split second, one would think the man has been run over by the vehicle. But, he had a close shave.

The man, however, did not realise his luck until the vehicle started losing control on the sidewalk ahead of him, almost skid and hit a tree, and then swerved back on the road. It was only then that the man realised he escaped a deadly accident.

In a state of panic, he is seen turning back and running for a few metres. But he then stops to look back at the van, which had, by then, gone out of sight.

According to Twitter user @nisarpari, who shared the clip on Twitter two days ago, the incident took place in Kerala's Kollam district and was recorded on CCTV cameras. The video was rightly captioned: “Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man.”

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man.



Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

The man has been identified as Tamil Nadu native Sree Kumar, who had been living in Kerala for the last many years, reported Manorama News.

The video has garnered over 5,600 views since being shared. While some users said it was the pedestrian's fault for walking on the motorcycle way, many blamed the truck driver for speeding and driving away from the concrete road.

