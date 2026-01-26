Video: Jilted nurse's HIV injection revenge via fake accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool Andhra horror: Kurnool DSP Babu Prasad's team exposed the conspiracy using CCTV footage, technical proofs and witness accounts, tracing Vasundhara's rage to workplace envy and futile bids to win back Doctor Karunakar.

Kurnool :

A chilling tale of betrayal and vengeance has stunned Andhra Pradesh after a nurse in Kurnool allegedly orchestrated a fake accident to inject her ex-lover's wife, a doctor, with HIV-infected blood, plunging a happy family into crisis. The meticulously planned attack on January 9 has led to four arrests, including the mastermind Vasundhara and her accomplices, exposing the dark depths of jealousy-fuelled retribution. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, raising alarms about personal vendettas turning deadly.

Love turned to deadly hatred

Dr Karunakar, a doctor at Kurnool Medical College, had once shared a romantic past with nurse Vasundhara, who worked alongside him. When he chose to marry fellow doctor Dr Shravani instead, Vasundhara harboured deep resentment, plotting a gruesome revenge. Using her hospital contacts, she procured HIV-infected blood, transforming unrequited love into a sinister conspiracy that police described as leaving even them stunned.

The staged accident unfolds

On January 9 (Friday), as Dr Shravani rode her scooter home from the hospital, a bike deliberately rammed into her, causing her to fall and sustain fractures. Vasundhara and her friend Jyoti, arriving on a two-wheeler under the pretense of help, bundled the injured doctor into an auto-rickshaw. En route, Vasundhara callously injected HIV-tainted blood into Shravani's neck, exploiting the chaos to execute her plot flawlessly. Shravani, sensing foul play, informed her husband, who immediately filed a police complaint suspecting deliberate infection during the road accident.

Swift police probe exposes the conspiracy

Kurnool DSP Babu Prasad's team uncovered the plot through CCTV footage, technical evidence and witness statements. Investigations revealed Vasundhara's motive stemmed from workplace jealousy and failed attempts to reclaim Karunakar. Her aide Jyoti, along with Jyoti's children Yashwant and Shruti, aided in the scheme, making it a family affair of crime. All four suspects were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, with a chargesheet pending further tests on the virus's impact and infection limits.

Victim's fight and community outrage

Dr Shravani remains under medical supervision, battling potential long-term health risks as doctors monitor her condition closely. The case has ignited public fury, prompting calls for stricter hospital security and mental health support to prevent such vengeful acts. Karunakar and Shravani's family now grapples with unimaginable trauma, their lives upended by one woman's obsessive grudge.