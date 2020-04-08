We Will Fly Again: Indigo pilot shares heartfelt video during coronavirus lockdown | WATCH

Indigo pilot shares heartfelt video during coronavirus lockdown

India entered in 15th day of the lockdown to stop coronavirus spread which has infected over 1.4 million people worldwide and killed more than 84,000 people. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic, all domestic and international flights except rescue flight have been grounded.

Also, several airlines including Air India, IndiGo, GoAir announced pay cut for all employees amid COVID-19 crisis. In fact, many pilots and crew members under mandatory home isolation faced backlash from societies they are staying in a fear of virus spread.

As aviation industry struggles during lockdown, many may have lost the spirit. Following which an Indigo pilot Pradeep Krishnan has shared a video with pilots and cabin crew of all leading airline in India to say their morale is high and they 'will fly again soon.'

The aviation consultancy CAPA, in its report titled 'COVID-19 & the State of Indian Aviation Industry,' forecast domestic traffic to decline to around 80-90 million this fiscal from an estimated 140 million in FY2020.

International traffic is expected to fall from approximately 70 million in the previous financial year to 35-40 million passengers or may be even less in the current fiscal.

"The combination of COVID-related travel restrictions and an economic downturn is likely to result in 1Q FY2021 being a virtual washout for the Indian industry.

"The second quarter is historically the weakest period for demand and hence airlines are only likely to limp back into recovery," aviation consultancy CAPA India said.

