Two African lion cubs make their first public appearance at Hyderabad Zoo | WATCH

Two African lion cubs make their first public appearance at Hyderabad Zoo

Two African lion cubs, born last month at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park, came out for the first time in a day crawl on Sunday. This was the first time that the cubs came out since their birth. They were seen playing with each other along with their mother Adhisana, at one of the largest zoos in the country.

The Zoo officials captured the moments in a camera and released on social media.

In the first week of April, three Royal Bengal tiger cubs and two African lion cubs were along with six jackal puppies and two Blue Gold Macaw chicks.

Meanwhile, NZP officials said they were taking all precautions for the safety of the animals in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

It sounded an alert last month after a tiger at a New York Zoo tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The animal keepers and veterinary staff were alerted to monitor the animals, particularly tiger and primates for checking any symptoms of cold, nasal discharge or any symptoms of flu.

