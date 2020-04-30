Video: Ghaziabad man goes to buy groceries amid lockdown, returns with bride

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, people are stepping out of their houses only for essentials. Similarly, a mother in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad sent her son to buy groceries but returned home with a bride. Man's secret wedding left the his mother in shock as she barred him from entering the house when he brought his newly-wed bride home.

The mother then walked to police complaining about her son. The amusing incident happened in Sahibabad area of the city, news agency ANI reported.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," a teary-eyed mother told ANI.

When the police asked Guddu, the 26-year-old groom about the incident, he said that he married his wife, Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj temple in Haridwar.

However, he was unable to avail the marriage certificate due to lack of witnesses. Later, when he decided to revisit the Uttarakhand town for the document, the lockdown restrictions had already been imposed.

"I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar," Guddu said.

"However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added.

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

For now, Sahibabad police have asked Savita's landlord in Delhi to let them stay at the rented place.

(With inputs from PTI)

