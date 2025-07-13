Video: Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur narrowly escapes landslide amid heavy rains in Mandi Jairam Thakur, displaying a quick presence of mind, exited the vehicle moments before it was hit and moved to safety. The sudden rockfall caused panic in the area, but the former CM escaped unhurt.

Mandi (HP):

A major mishap was narrowly avoided in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district when stones suddenly rolled down from a hillside and struck the car of former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur. The incident occurred near Shankar Dehra while he was returning from Karsog to Thunag in the rain-hit Seraj region.

Landslide in Dharwar Thach area

Shortly after the incident, a significant landslide took place in the Dharwar Thach area. Several houses were damaged, and a large portion of the road was destroyed, leading to a complete halt in vehicular movement. The landslide has left the local population anxious as continuous rainfall complicates rescue and relief efforts.

Teams from the local administration and disaster management authority have been deployed for evacuation and relief work. However, their operations are being affected due to the ongoing heavy rains.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for region

In a statement following the incident, Jairam Thakur urged the administration to expedite relief measures and emphasized that this is a time for collective efforts rather than politics. He called for unity in helping affected communities.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for the region over the next two days. Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel in hilly areas, and stay informed through official updates.