Watch: Delhi Police ASI comments on woman’s lipstick, forced to apologise

A screenshot from the video

A video of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police being forced to apologise to a woman passer-by after he commented on her lipstick has been accessed by India TV News.

It is learnt that the cop seen in the video is Jai Singh, who is posted with the New Delhi Police Control (PCR) room. The incident took place near India Gate around 8:30 AM on Wednesday, sources have revealed.

As per the video, the ASI, seen standing next to a Delhi Police patrolling vehicle, is apologising repeatedly to a woman after he apparently made inappropriate remarks on the lipstick she was wearing at the time.

A @DelhiPolice cop was on Wednesday forced to apologise to a woman after he commented inappropriately on her lipstick pic.twitter.com/6xIKNU59rK — Dhairya Maheshwari (@DhairyaMaheshw4) January 2, 2020

A civilian is seen recording the whole incident on his camera as he threatens the police officer with further publicising of the video.

ASI Singh is later heard giving repeated reassurances to the woman. “I will never repeat such an act ever again,” he is heard saying.

The video has been brought to the notice of Delhi Police. The story will be updated if there is a response.