Video: Massive traffic jam at Delhi's Palam-Dwarka flyover after govt relaxes lockdown restrictions

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced certain relaxations in the third phase of the lockdown in the national capital, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Palam-Dwarka flyover on Monday. long queues of vehicles moving at snail's pace were seen at the flyover as people come out of their homes amid the third phase of coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, CM Kejriwal announced to open all private and government offices, which were closed for more than a month in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. However, going out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am is still prohibited.

Educational institutions, malls, and other public places are still closed due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal held a video conferencing following chaos at various shops and roads. He said, "It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi...If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there."

"Starting today, we have allowed all activities which were permitted by centre," he added.

