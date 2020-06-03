Cyclone Nisarga: Lightning strikes Bhavnagar as heavy rain lashes Gujarat | Video

Image Source : TWITTER Cyclone Nisarga: Lightning strikes Bhavnagar as heavy rain lashes Gujarat

In a dramatic visual, A tree was struck by intense lightning in Palitana town in Bhavnagar, following heavy rain as Cyclone Nisarga continues to intensify in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The coconut palm tree was seen erupting in flames following an intense lighting strike. No casualties were reported.

Speaking to a local daily, an eye witness said, "There was a loud thunderstorm while it was raining heavily outside. A house was hit by an electric force which sounded like an explosion. Light, fan fuse blew off, damaging the TV in the house next door. We were extremely lucky as I feel the coconut palm tree saved our lives."

Meanwhile, Gujarat, along with Maharashtra, is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga as nearly 43,000 people living near the coastline in Valsad and Navsari districts have so far been shifted to safer places.

As many as 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations, the state government said in a release.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the cyclone may not make landfall on the Gujarat coast.

However, it will make an impact in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the state's coastal belt.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm Nisarga over East Central Arabian Sea is currently around 460 km away from Surat and it will turn into a "severe cyclonic storm".

It will cross North Maharashtra and the adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug of Maharashtra during Wednesday afternoon, with a maximum, sustained wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph, the IMD said.

