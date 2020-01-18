Video: Seven-feet-long cobra enters girls' hostel washroom in Coimbatore

In a frightening incident, a seven-feet-long cobra entered the washroom of a girls' hostel at Bharathiar University campus in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The snake was caught entering the university on the camera. Students were shocked to see the cobra on university premises. Since there has been a very thin attendance at the hostel, with over 90 per cent of the women students going to their natives for Pongal holidays.

The cobra did create fear among the students and caused panic in the hostel administration. The snake was seen crawling on the floor of the toilet as well. Cobra Swallows Plastic Bottle, Throws it Out After Locals Help the Snake The staff managed to catch the serpent and released it to the nearby deep jungles, resulting in a sigh of relief among the students.

The video of the reptile in the hostel has led the university to rethink the safety of students in the university. The university has assured students that it will ensure student safety measures after the video came to light.