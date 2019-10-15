Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Road-accident victim in Bengaluru seeks help from SUV belonging to senior cop. Watch what happens next

A police vehicle on Monday refused to shift an accident victim to hospital even after repeated request by the people in Bengaluru.

Bikers and other people on the road urged occupants of the police vehicle, Renault Duster (KA01G 5958), which belonged to a senior officer, to shift the woman to a hospital, but went in vain.

The woman was reportedly heading towards Town Hall when she met with an accident at around 11.30 a.m. near KR Market.

According to records with the regional transport office, the vehicle is allotted to an official of the rank of additional director general of police.

ओहदे पर बैठे लोग ऐसा करके समाज को क्या संदेश देना चाहते हैं? ADGP रैंक के अधिकारी की ये गाड़ी अगर घायल महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचा देती तो क्या बिगड़ जाता, लोगों के गिड़गिड़ाने के बाद भी अगर गाड़ी नहीं रुकती है, तो ये उस अफसर की कुंठित मानसिकता नहीं तो और क्या है? pic.twitter.com/wu7Lb2oo6y — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) October 15, 2019

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched a scheme to honour good samaritans who take accident victims to hospital, and said at least 3,000 lives were saved during the pilot project of the initiative which ran for 18 months.

"The chances of survival increase by 70-80% if an accident victim is taken to the hospital within one hour of his accident, which is the 'Golden Hour'," Kejriwal said while rolling out the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke'.

Under the scheme, the city government will incur the treatment expenditure of eligible road accident victims and give incentives to those who helped them.

He also honoured some of the 'farishteys' who rushed injured people to hospital and saved their lives during the the pilot period.