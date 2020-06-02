Healthcare heroes in Bengaluru hospital lip sync Rafi's hit song to de-stress

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV Doctors, healthcare workers dance on a famous song to de-stress themselves.

Doctors, healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients at a quarantine centre in Bengaluru used a unique way to de-stress themselves. Corona warriors, who are serving people putting at risk their own lives, lip-sync and danced on a famous old Bollywood number. A video of quarantine centre's healthcare members shows three staff members of the hospital lip-sync and dancing to a Mohammad Rafi song outside the COVID block at the quarantine centre.

At present, there are over 385 coronavirus cases in Bengaluru and have 36 containment zones. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi lauded Karnataka government for its handling of coronavirus situation in the state.

"I would also like to appreciate the efforts of the Karnataka government in handling the Covid-19 situation, Modi said while inaugurating through a video link the silver jubilee celebrations of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

"Virus may be the invisible enemy but our corona warriors are invincible and in the battle against the invisible versus invincible our medical workers are sure to win," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan were among those who participated in the event.

The Prime Minister called for a strategy to improve healthcare, its infrastructure and access to one and all, including Preventive Healthcare, Affordable Healthcare, and Improvements on Supply-Side.

On Sunday, the southern state's COVID tally crossed 3,000-mark to settle at 3,221 cases, significantly lower than many other states.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage