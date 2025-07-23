VIDEO: Arjuna awardee Deepak Hooda saved from drowning in Ganga river in Haridwar Onlookers who were with Hooda quickly raised an alarm after noticing him struggling in the river. Responding swiftly, personnel from the 40th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and saved the athlete.

Haridwar:

A major mishap was averted in Haridwar on Wednesday when Arjuna Awardee and international kabaddi player Deepak Hooda was rescued from drowning in the Ganga. Hooda, who had travelled from Haryana to Haridwar, slipped into deep waters while taking a holy dip at Shiv Ghat, losing his balance and being swept away by the current.

Eyewitnesses, who had accompanied Hooda, raised an alarm upon seeing him struggle in the river. Personnel from the 40th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), promptly responded. They successfully rescued Hooda using a raft boat and brought him to safety.

Video of the incident goes viral

A video of the incident involving the former captain of the Indian kabaddi team is now going viral on social media. The footage, shared by Uttarakhand Police, shows Deepak Hooda being swept away in the river and then being rescued. The video was posted at around 4 pm on 23 July, with the police confirming that it was a PAC team that carried out the rescue operation.

What Deepak Hooda said after being saved

Speaking after his return home to Rohtak in the evening, Hooda shared details of the incident. “I was observing a fast for Shivratri today. While taking a dip in the Ganga, I slipped and was pulled into deep water. The police personnel present there saved me. I am extremely grateful to them. By the grace of Lord Shiva, I was saved today,” he said.

Hooda hails from Rohtak in Haryana. He has served as captain of the Indian kabaddi team and is an Asian Games gold medallist. In recognition of his achievements, he has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award.

