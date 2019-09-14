Video | Amit Shah sweeps floors at AIIMS as BJP launches 'seva saptah' to celeberate PM Modi's birthday week

Video | Amit Shah sweeps floors at AIIMS as BJP launches 'seva saptah' to celeberate PM Modi's birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen sweeping floors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Saturday morning.

Working BJP president JP Nadda and senior party leaders including Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta were also seen sweeping floors with Amit Shah as BJP top brass kickstarts 'seva saptah' on Saturday.

The 'seva saptah' (service week) is being organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday week.

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah with working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeps the floor in AIIMS as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah'campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi's birthday pic.twitter.com/1bO0nzGgoU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

PM Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday on September 17.

Speaking to the media Amit Shah said, "BJP workers across India will celebrate 'seva saptah' for the next week. Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serving the nation and worked for the poor. So it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'seva saptah."

The BJP leaders also distributed fruits amongst the patients at AIIMS.

As a part of this initiative, blood donation camps and free health checkup camps will be organised by the BJP.

Also Read | BJP MPs replace Cong leaders as heads of 2 parliamentary panels