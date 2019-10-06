Video: Afghan national caught at IGI airport with gold worth ₹ 45 lakh

Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
Custom officers at IGI airport caught an Afghan national with Rs 45 lakh worth of gold. The man who  arrived at Terminal-3 of IGI airport New Delhi on October 4, 2019 via flight RQ 915 had concealed 2 cut piece gold bars inside the soul of his sandals.

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 10:28 IST
The combined weight of the two gold bars was 1,315 grams.  The total value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 45,44,620. 

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962. The man has been taken under arrest and further investigations are underway. 

