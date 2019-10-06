Video: Afghan national caught at IGI airport with gold worth ₹ 45 lakh

Custom officers at IGI airport caught an Afghan national with Rs 45 lakh worth of gold. The man who arrived at Terminal-3 of IGI airport New Delhi on October 4, 2019 via flight RQ 915 had concealed 2 cut piece gold bars inside the soul of his sandals.

Video: Afghan national caught at IGI airport with gold worth ₹ 45 lakh

The combined weight of the two gold bars was 1,315 grams. The total value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 45,44,620.

शुक्रवार को दिल्ली T3 IGI एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम डिपार्टमेंट में अफगानिस्तान से आए एक यात्री के पास से करीब 45 लाख का 1315 ग्राम सोना बरामद किया। ये शख्स अपने सेंडल की सोल में ये सोना छिपाकर लाया था। फ़िलहाल इसे गिरफ्तार कर सोना सीज कर लिया गया है। @IndiaTVHindi @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/xSkNuMjsmx — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) October 6, 2019

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962. The man has been taken under arrest and further investigations are underway.