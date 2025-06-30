Video: 5-storey house collapses like pack of cards in Shimla amid heavy rain, red alert in Himachal The terrifying moment was caught on camera, showing the building named Raj Niwas getting destroyed in seconds. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Shimla:

In a shocking incident, a five-storey house in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla crashed down like a pack of cards crumbling to a pile of debris as heavy rainfall triggered deluge in the hill-state. The mishap took place in the Bhattakufar area of Shimla on Monday morning.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, showing the building named Raj Niwas getting destroyed in seconds. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the residents had evacuated the premises the previous night following concerns of structural instability due to persistent rainfall and nearby landslides.

The owner of the house, Anjana Verma, confirmed that the building had been vacated in time. The structure was reportedly under threat due to ongoing four-lane construction work nearby and had been lying empty for some time. Local residents informed the administration after the collapse, and efforts to clear the debris are currently underway.

Rain fury in Kullu and Mandi

In addition to Shimla, the districts of Kullu and Mandi have been severely affected by continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours. Rivers and streams in the region are in spate, prompting authorities to open the gates of the Larji and Pandoh dams on the Beas River to manage water levels.

In Mandi district, dangerous conditions were reported at the Hanogi Devi mountain, especially near Jogni turn, where fast-moving rainwater streams—carrying rocks and debris—pose serious risk to people and vehicles.

A travel advisory has been issued asking people to avoid commuting on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway, which remains vulnerable to landslides and blockages.

Red alert issued in four districts

Amid the widespread monsoon impact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four Himachal Pradesh districts—Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi—warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Rain intensity is expected to increase again by evening.

The Himachal Pradesh government is actively monitoring the situation. District administrations have been directed to identify vulnerable and dilapidated buildings and take proactive steps to prevent further mishaps.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid travel unless essential, and follow all safety instructions issued by local officials. The ongoing monsoon activity continues to trigger landslides, waterlogging, and building collapse risks in various parts of the state.