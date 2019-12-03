Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Video: 2-year-old boy falls off 3rd floor but what happens next is just amazing

The child was standing on the third floor of his building when out of a sudden he rolled out and accidentally fell. What happened next is just amazing. Read on to know.

New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 20:58 IST
A two-year-old boy fell off a building in Daman on Monday but what happened next is just amazing. The child was standing on the third floor of his building when he rolled out suddenly and accidentally fell. 

The best part is that some good samaritans noticed him falling. They immediately rushed to the exact spot and formed a human chain to save the little boy. The two-year-old is safe. No injuries were reported in the incident. 

