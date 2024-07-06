'I am shocked beyond words': VP Dhankhar condemns P Chidambaram's remarks on new criminal laws

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @VPINDIA Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses an event

Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, heavily criticized senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday, July 6, over his recent statement to a leading media daily regarding the three new criminal laws implemented in the country.

Vice President Dhankhar who deemed the statement derogatory, defamatory, and highly insulting, called on P. Chidambaram to withdraw it. Dhankhar claimed that the statement deliberately floated a narrative meant to demean national institutions and taint progress.

Addressing students and faculty members at the 12th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "This morning, when I opened a newspaper, an informed mind who has been Finance Minister of this country, a Parliamentarian for a long time, and currently a Member of Rajya Sabha, stunned me when he said, 'New laws were drafted by part-timers.' Are we part-timers in Parliament? This is an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of Parliament."

"I do not have words strong enough to condemn such a kind of narrative being set afloat. I am shocked beyond words," he added.

Further, Vice President Dhankhar, in a stern attack on the Congress leader, in his statement urged citizens to be on guard against statements from a few learned minds that push for narratives demeaning the constitution and running down the nation.

"Please beware of minds that deliberately float a narrative trying to run down our nation, demean our institutions, and taint our progress. When informed minds knowingly lead you astray, we need to be on guard," he said.

"With a heavy heart, I am sharing with you that the gentleman gave total rest to his vocal cords while the debate was going on in the Parliament on Nyaya Vidhan. I appeal to him, please withdraw these derogatory, defamatory and highly insulting observations to the members of the Parliament. I hope he does it.," he added.