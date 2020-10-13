Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu shares how he defeated COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from coronavirus.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has recovered from coronavirus. Sharing his experience of fighting the highly infectious disease, Venkaiah Naidu said that a diet full of ‘desi food’ and physical fitness was key to his recovery. In a Facebook post, the vice-president said that he was able to overcome the infection as he followed some simple but important steps.

Naidu said that based on his experience, he would suggest people to undertake some kind of physical exercise daily, and avoid junk food.

"I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome Covid-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food. I have always preferred to eat desi food and continued the same during my self-isolation period too," Naidu said in his Facebook post.

"Also, it is important to eat protein-rich food and avoid junk food. Equally crucial for the people is to not lower their guard and to strictly adhere to the protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining personal hygiene at all times," he added.

Naidu, 71, had tested COVID-19 positive September 29. He tested negative for the infection October 12.

The vice-president expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff who treated him and also thanked people for their wishes.

"I am also thankful to doctors and other medical staff, who were in charge of monitoring my health condition, and also to experts from AIIMS and other doctors, who provided guidance and advice from time to time to the medical staff. I am truly pleased with their commitment and service,"Venkaiah Naidu said.

