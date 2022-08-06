Know your Vice President: 'Kisan Putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar was a physics graduate, leading lawyer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dhankhar was declared elected as the Vice President of India on Saturday after he bagged 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182

India's 14th Vice President declared: NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar -- the current West Bengal Governor, was declared the next VP of India after Dhankhar bagged 582 votes and defeated Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday. The next VP has been in public life for over three decades now, but he has been a successful professional before he became a public figure.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life. Referring to his agrarian background, while announcing Dhankhar's name as an NDA candidate for the post of Vice President, BJP chief JP Nadda called him 'Kisan Putra' (farmer's son). He has been in public life for more than three decades and Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India -- overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals.

Dhankhar completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan. Dhankhar has practised in both Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court. He was the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.

In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he has worked hard and made a mark as a People's Governor, highlighting issues of public welfare.

14th Vice President of India

Dhankhar was declared elected as the Vice President of India on Saturday after he bagged 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182. Dhankhar, 71, will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu who demits office on August 10.

The returning officer of the vice presidential election said of the total 780 electors, 725 cast their ballots but 15 votes were found to be invalid.

The turnout was 92.94 per cent, he said, adding that a candidate needed 356 votes to get elected. Of all the valid votes, Dhankhar secured 74.36 per cent. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots. The numbers were stacked in favour of Dhankhar as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and has a clear advantage in Rajya Sabha.

(With IANS, PTI inputs)

