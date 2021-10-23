Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. VP M Venkaiah Naidu to be on four-day visit to Goa from October 27

VP M Venkaiah Naidu to be on four-day visit to Goa from October 27

The vice president's official visit will end on Oct 30, a spokesperson of Goa govt said.

PTI PTI
Panaji Published on: October 23, 2021 11:35 IST
Venkaiah Naidu, VP Naidu four day visit, vp naidu visit to Goa, October 27, wednesday, latest nation
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

VP M Venkaiah Naidu to be on 4-day visit to Goa from Oct 27.

Vice President (VP) M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a four day visit to Goa from October 27, an official said on Saturday.

The vice president's official visit will end on October 30, a spokesperson of the Goa government said.

"During his visit, he will inaugurate the annexe of Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Virnoda village in Pernem taluka of North Goa," he said.

Also Read: India slams China after Beijing's objection to Venkaiah Naidu's trip to Arunachal Pradesh

Also Read: India lags behind if Northeast lags behind: VP Venkaiah Naidu

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News