After Jawaharlal Nehru, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at coronation event of King Charles III in UK

Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar (R) and King Charles III and Queen Camilla (L).

The Coronation Service: Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the United Kingdom next month.

Notably, the "coronation" is the act of placement or bestowal of a crown upon a monarch's head. The term not only refers to the physical crowning but to the whole ceremony wherein the act of crowning.

The event will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, where more than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the royal event. Notably, if India attends the ceremony, it would be the second time when an Indian leader attends the coronation event in the UK. Last time, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru represented India when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned nearly seven decades ago.

According to media reports, the Royal Family had invited President Droupadi Murmu to the prestigious event, but, VP Dhankar will grace the ceremony.

Besides, it is expected that US First Lady Jill Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will also attend the event. Earlier last year, President Murmu represented India and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Indian government.

According to reports, Camilla will not wear a crown adorned with the Kohinoor diamond amid the fact the pearl was obtained by the British during India's colonial period.

Earlier last year, a major controversy erupted over the Kohinoor. In fact, the country had faced global criticism for "looting" the precious gem from India.

The Coronation Service

According to The Royal Family, the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Their Majesties will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’.

After the Service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family.

At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.'

How to watch: details of how and where to watch the service are available on the Department for Culture, Media and Sport website.

