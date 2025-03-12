Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS Delhi after cardiac treatment Doctors have advised the Vice President to take adequate rest over the next few days as a precautionary measure. His health is being closely monitored, and he is expected to resume duties gradually, as per a statement released by AIIMS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi after receiving treatment for cardiac-related issues. He was admitted to the premier medical institute on March 9 following concerns related to his heart health. According to a statement released by AIIMS, the Vice President responded well to medical care and has made a satisfactory recovery.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS Delhi said. He has also been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.

PM enquired about VP's health

Notably, Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at the AIIMS on March 9. The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the AIIMS and enquired about the health of the Vice President. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia"

14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar currently serves as the Vice President of India, having assumed office as the 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022. Born on July 18, 1951, in Kalibanga, located in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, he is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prior to becoming Vice President, he held the post of Governor of West Bengal. Dhankhar completed his education at Punjab University, earning a degree in law. A seasoned lawyer and dedicated social worker, he has also served as a Member of Parliament for several years.

