Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain

Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS: The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am, according to the sources.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS Delhi early on Sunday morning after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

According to the doctors, he is stable and under observation. A group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition. 

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

