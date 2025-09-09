Vice President Election: Governors who rose to become VP, India's second-highest office As India prepares to elect its next Vice President on September 9, 2025. If elected, CP Radhakrishnan will become the eighth governor who could become the vice president, following notable names like Zakir Hussain, V.V. Giri, Shankar Dayal Sharma, and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

India is hours away from electing its next Vice President, the second-highest constitutional authority in the country. The contest pits Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA’s candidate CP Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, against opposition-backed Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. If elected, CP Radhakrishnan will become the eighth governor who will become the vice president if he wins.

Governors who became Vice President

Here’s a list of former governors who later became Vice Presidents of India:

1. Dr. Zakir Hussain: Governor of Bihar before becoming Vice President in 1962.

2. V. V. Giri: Governor of multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Mysore before assuming Vice Presidency in 1967.

3. Gopal Swarup Pathak: Former Governor of Mysore; became Vice President in 1969.

4. B. D. Jatti: Held the post of Governor of Odisha before being elected Vice President in 1974.

5. Shankar Dayal Sharma: Served as Governor in multiple states including Punjab, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

6. Krishan Kant: Governor of Andhra Pradesh prior to becoming Vice President in 1997.

7. Jagdeep Dhankhar: Governor of West Bengal before assuming office as Vice President in 2022.

If CP Radhakrishnan secures victory, he will become the eighth Governor to make this transition.

The candidates: A Governor vs a former Judge

CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, is a veteran BJP leader and former two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore. He served as Governor of Jharkhand before being appointed as Maharashtra Governor in July 2024. The opposition’s candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, is a retired Supreme Court judge, backed by the INDIA bloc, a coalition of Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, and other key parties.

When, where, and how: The election process

The Vice Presidential election is being held today, September 9, 2025, in Room F-101 (Vasudha), Parliament House. Voting began at 10:00 AM and will conclude at 5:00 PM, with counting of votes scheduled to begin after 6:00 PM. Results are expected by the evening. The electoral college for the Vice President’s election comprises 788 members:

543 elected Lok Sabha MPs

233 elected Rajya Sabha MPs

12 nominated Rajya Sabha members

Due to current vacancies, six in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha, the actual number of voting MPs stands at 781. Voting is conducted via secret ballot, and cross-voting is not uncommon. In the 2022 election, several opposition MPs voted for the NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar.

NDA has numbers on its side

With 427 MPs in both Houses, the NDA appears poised to win, especially with additional backing from friendly parties like YSR Congress, JD(U), Shiv Sena (Shinde), TDP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and others.The opposition INDIA bloc counts support from Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, JMM, RJD, AAP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, among others.

Some parties have chosen to abstain, including:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)