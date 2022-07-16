Vice President election 2022: BJP names Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA's candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagdeep Dhankhar

In a major twist, the BJP on Saturday announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election 2022. Announcing the West Bengal governor's name as the NDA candidate for the VP polls, BJP's national president J P Nadda said, "Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor".

BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".

The announcement came after a parliamentary board meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh & Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.

Dhankhar, the West Bengal governor, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the latter accused the government of “misusing power” by governors of states that are ruled by parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since assuming charge as the governor in July 2019, Dhankhar has taken on the Banerjee-led government regularly over various issues.

The BJP parliamentary board picked the party's candidate for the post of Vice President of the country. The parliamentary board is the BJP's apex organisational body, and its members include PM Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari besides party president J P Nadda, among others. The BJP consulted its allies like the JD(U) and reached different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.

When VP election will take place?

Nominations for the vice-presidential polls slated to be held on August 6 began on Tuesday. The Election Commission made an announcement of the elections for the 16th vice president of India to take place on August 6 (Saturday), 2022.

