Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passes away; India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, CM Yogi Adityanath express grief

Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passes away

Highlights Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passes away at his Lucknow home after suffering a heart attack

Kamal Khan worked with NDTV for about thirty years

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma expressed shock over journalist's sudden death

Kamal Khan Death News: Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passed away at his Lucknow home on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. Kamal Khan, who was known for his unique way of giving PTCs (piece to camera), worked with NDTV for nearly thirty years.

Kamal Khan's wife Ruchi Kumar is also a journalist and works with India TV.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma expressed shock over Kamal Khan's sudden death.

"Shocked by the news of Kamal Khan's death. Last evening, I saw Kamal presenting a show for the first time, thought I would tell him in the morning, such a good pronunciation, control of language and smooth flow of ideas is seen very rarely. But Kamal left without listening. May God give Ruchi the strength to bear this trauma," Rajat Sharma said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and leaders cutting across political parties expressed grief over the demise of the senior journalist

"UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed deep condolences on the demise of senior journalist Shri Kamal Khan ji. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families," a tweet from UP CM's office said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Kamal Khan was one such journalist who kept alive the values ​​of truth and public interest in journalism.

"My deepest condolences to the family members of Shri Kamal Khan ji. Humble tribute," Gandhi tweeted.

