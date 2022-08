Very heavy rainfall predicted in several states. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon clouds gather over the city skyline, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Highlights Very heavy rainfall has been predicted in several states

IMD has issued alert for various states between August 5 and 9

Alert has also been issued for Western Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon alert: Extremely to very heavy rainfall has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in several states.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are also very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, IMD said.

The monsoon showers may occur over Rayalaseema on August 5 and 6 over Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe during August 5 and 9, over south interior Karnataka during August 5 and 8.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Karnataka on August 5 and 6, Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe on August 5, Telangana during August and 9 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 8 and 9.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on August 5 and over Telangana on August 8 and 9.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan & Goa during August 5 and 9, 2022.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch on August 8 and 9, over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during August 7 and 9 and over Gujarat region on August 5, 8 and 9. Over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during August 5 and 9.\

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on August 5, over Jharkhand on August 5, 6 and 7.

Over Odisha and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 5 and 9, over Gangetic West Bengal on August 9 and over Assam & Meghalaya during August 5 and 7.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during August 5 and 7 and over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana on August 5, over east Rajasthan during August 5 and 9, and over West Rajasthan on August 5, 8 and 9 August.

