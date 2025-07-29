Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara temple, makes this request to VVIPs M Venkaiah Naidu is a veteran Indian politician and former Vice President of India. He held the post from 2017 to 2022. Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1949, he began his political journey through student activism and the RSS. A senior BJP leader, he served as a Union Minister in various key portfolios.

New Delhi:

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday made a special request to VVIPs, urging them to restrict their visit to Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara temple to once a year. This request has been made by the former Rajya Sabha chairman in the larger interest of common devotees, who usually face difficulties in offering prayers due to frequent VVIP movements.

Naidu made these remarks after offering prayers at the temple with his family.

"For the convenience of common devotees, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested that VIPs should visit Tirumala only once a year to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara," the temple trust said in an official release.

Naidu hails TTD

Naidu acknowledged the commendable efforts made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in managing temple arrangements but pointed out that both space and time for darshan at Tirumala remain constrained. In light of this, he suggested that if VIPs limit their temple visits with family to just once a year, it would significantly reduce the burden on temple authorities.

He also appealed to all public representatives to follow this approach, emphasising that it would serve the greater good of the general public.

About Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu is a veteran Indian politician and former Vice President of India. He held the post from 2017 to 2022. Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1949, he began his political journey through student activism and the RSS. A senior BJP leader, he served as a Union Minister in various key portfolios including Rural Development, Urban Development, and Information & Broadcasting. He was also BJP’s national president from 2002 to 2004. Known for his oratory and deep understanding of grassroots issues, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 for his contributions to public life.