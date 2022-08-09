Follow us on Image Source : PTI Venkaiah Naidu's advice to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on 'first love' leaves RS members amused | VIDEO

Venkaiah Naidu farewell: Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday left Rajya Sabha members amused, as he gave tips on 'first love' to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha after he was done giving his valedictory remarks to Naidu. The exchange between both leaders left the members delighted.

In his farewell speech for Naidu, Chadha drew an analogy with first love, saying "A person remembers his first experience. The first day of school, first school principal, first teacher. First love. I will always remember you as my first Chairman."

Chadha recalled insightful lessons by Naidu, given to him. "You taught me an important lesson on punctuality on the day I took oath as Rajya Sabha MP. I was 8 to 10 minutes late, and you taught me the importance of being on time."

After Chadha concluded his speech, Naidu responded saying, "Raghav, I believe you love only once. First time, second time, does it happen like that? No, right. You love only once,". "Haan, pehla pyaar achha hota hai. Wahi pyaar hamesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar (Yes, first love is good. It should stay forever)," he added, leaving members in stitches.

Meanwhile, leaders across the aisle hailed M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman and cited his one liners during his farewell programme, saying he is "retiring but not tired".

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi heaped praises on Naidu for his journey so far in public life.

PM said M Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha chairman was always concerned how the country can get the best from Parliament and also worked to make parliamentary committees more productive and outcome-oriented.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid adieu to the outgoing vice president, Modi said as far as he knows Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

