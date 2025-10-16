Vehicle of development has moved very fast in Andhra in last 16 months: PM Modi in Kurnool PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 13,430 crore spreading across the state. The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

Kurnool :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore in Andhra Pradesh and said the vehicle of development has moved very fast in the state in the last 16 months.

Andhra is land of self-respect and culture: PM Modi

Saying that Andhra Pradesh is land of self-respect and culture, PM Modi said by 2047, the centenary year of Independence, 'Viksit Bharat' will happen.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in our Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh. This new AI Hub includes powerful AI infrastructure, data center capacity, large-scale energy sources, and expanded fiber-optic network. A new international subsea gateway will be built. This will include several international subsea cables, which will reach Visakhapatnam on India's eastern coast. This project will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision."

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 13,430 crore

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 13,430 crore spreading across the state. The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

PM Modi laid the foundation for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station at an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore. This project includes the construction of a 765 KV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transmission capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth.

PM Modi lays foundation for Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool

Likewise, he laid the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore. Jointly developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

