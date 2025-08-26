Vehicle ahead of Kiren Rijiju's convoy falls into river in Ladakh: Here's what happened next | Watch Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of a vehicle that fell into the river just ahead of his convoy in Ladakh while he was on his way to Drass.

Leh:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared a video of a vehicle that fell into the river just ahead of his convoy in Ladakh while he was on his way to Drass. Rijiju said that is convoy by chance was "on time" when the accident happened, and the two people stuck there were safely rescued.

Watch video here

The video shows the two men stranded on top of their truck, which had fallen into the river in Ladakh. Union Minister and his security personnel can be seen on the roadside as rescue efforts were on to rescue them.

In an X post, the minister shared the video and wrote: "Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our Convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both people survived."

Memorable moment at Sonmarg: Rijiju

Earlier, Rijiju, while on his way to Kargil, had shared several memorable moments from Sonmarg. He also shared a video of himself enjoying his time in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that real development is happening now.

"Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now. Common people of Kashmir are great hosts & they are dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies," he wrote on X.

The background song highlighted the scenic beauty of Kashmir, while the video showed the Union Minister admiring the picturesque landscape. He was also seen enjoying a horse ride and sharing tea with his guide.