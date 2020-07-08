Image Source : PIXABAY Vegetable prices pinch, potato sells at Rs 40/kg; blame it on monsoon and fuel prices

Even as the coronavirus crisis shows no sign of abating, the prices of food items have started to skyrocket. The prices of vegetables, in particular, have increased quite significantly with retail prices of almost all kinds rising from 25 per cent to 200 per cent. The most significant rise has been registered in the price of tomato. Vegetable traders say prices have risen due to crop failure during the rainy season.

Delhi's Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan, told IANS that prices of most green vegetables have registered an increase in the past one month, due to reduced arrivals during the rainy season and increased price in diesel. "Vegetable traders point out that the cost of transportation of vegetables has increased due to diesel being expensive," he said.

Prices in the month of July (Rs per kg):

Potatoes - 40-50

Cabbage - 56-60

Tomatoes - 75-80

Onion - 25-30

Bottle Gourd - 40-45

Cucumber - 50-60

Pumpkin - 20-30

Brinjal - 50-55

Capsicum - 100-110

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage