Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Do you know how many languages he could speak and write?

New Delhi:

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra's Bhagur, into a Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin family. From a young age, he displayed exceptional intellect and patriotism, organising secret groups like 'Mitra Mela' to instill revolutionary fervor among youth. His education at Fergusson College in Pune honed his skills, but his true radicalisation came in London, where he founded the India House- a hub for Indian revolutionaries- and authored banned works challenging British rule. Savarkar's linguistic prowess emerged early; he fluently spoke and wrote Marathi, Hindi, English and was well-versed in Sanskrit classics that shaped his worldview.

Linguistic mastery: Speaking and writing in over 10 languages

Veer Savarkar was a polyglot extraordinaire, proficient in at least 10-14 languages, including Marathi (his mother tongue), Hindi, English, Sanskrit, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Persian, Urdu, and even some knowledge of Russian and Latin. He spoke and wrote impeccably in Marathi, Hindi, English and French, using them to pen fiery pamphlets, poems and histories smuggled out of Cellular Jail in the Andamans, where he endured 27 years of imprisonment. His multilingualism fueled revolutionary literature; for instance, he composed poems in Marathi and English under extreme duress, etching them on prison walls with thorns. Notably, he advocated Hindi as a national language, authoring grammar treatises and teaching it to fellow inmates, while translating revolutionary texts across tongues to evade British censors.

Literary legacy and Hindutva ideology

Savarkar authored 38 books, primarily in Marathi and English, despite British bans—his seminal The Indian War of Independence 1857, written in English, redefined the 1857 revolt as India's first freedom war and was published secretly in the Netherlands. Other works like Hindutva: Who is a Hindu? (1923), penned in English, coined the term "Hindutva" and outlined Hindu nationalism. He contributed to Marathi terminology, purifying language with new technical words, and wrote poetic masterpieces like Kamadip in prison. His fluency enabled global outreach, inspiring the diaspora and even influencing Irish revolutionaries through shared multilingual correspondence.

Imprisonment, reforms and controversial legacy

Transported to the dreaded Kaala Paani in 1911 for abetting murders, Savarkar endured brutal torture yet produced intellectual output in multiple languages, including plays and histories. Released in 1924 under restrictions, he led the Hindu Mahasabha, pushing Hindu unity and militarisation. Controversies swirl around his mercy petitions and alleged Gandhi assassination links (he was acquitted), but admirers hail his linguistic genius as key to ideological propagation. Savarkar undertook 'atmaarpan' (fast unto death) and passed away on February 26, 1966, in Mumbai at age 82- marking his death anniversary today.

Enduring influence on modern India

Savarkar's multilingual scholarship bridged ancient Indian texts with modern nationalism, influencing RSS ideology and debates on Hindu identity. His ability to write in European languages while imprisoned showcased unmatched resilience, making him a symbol of intellectual defiance. On this death anniversary, tributes pour in for the man whose words in over 10 languages continue to echo in India's cultural and political discourse.