Who is former USAID India chief Veena Reddy? Know why BJP is demanding an investigation Veena Reddy, the former USAID India chief, faced scrutiny over a USD 21 million voter turnout funding controversy. As BJP and Congress clash over foreign funding allegations, questions arise about USAID's role in India's electoral process.

A new political maelstrom broke out between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a comment by former US President Donald Trump on a USD 21 million USAID contribution for India's voter turnout.

The BJP has accused the Congress of seeking foreign interference in Indian elections, linking Trump’s claims to Rahul Gandhi's 2023 remarks about democracy concerns abroad. Meanwhile, the Congress has hit back, demanding that the Indian government release a white paper on USAID's historical funding to both governmental and non-governmental organisations in India.

BJP links Trump's remarks to Rahul Gandhi's 2023 speech

BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the Congress, playing recordings of Trump and Rahul Gandhi to reinforce his charges.

"It is a matter of shame what the Congress has done. Rahul Gandhi has mocked Indian democracy abroad and sought foreign intervention," Prasad said.

In the meanwhile, Trump, making a reference to his order stopping USAID funds, wondered where the funds were going.

“Why do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump remarked, fueling further controversy.

The Congress rejected Trump's allegations as 'nonsensical,' explaining that USAID funding in India has traditionally backed developmental and governance initiatives, and not election tampering.

Veena Reddy under fire for USAID's involvement

Against the backdrop of funding scandal, eyes have turned on Veena Reddy, former Mission Director, USAID, India, after BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani spoke out against her period of operation and involvement in the funding of the project.

“So, DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) has discovered that USAID allocated $21 million for ‘voter turnout’ in India—a euphemism for paying voters to influence regime change. Veena Reddy was sent to India in 2021 (ominous?) as head of USAID’s India mission. Post Lok Sabha elections 2024, she returned to the US. Pity, because investigating agencies here could have questioned her on who received the money for voter turnout operations,” Jethmalani wrote on X.

Who is Veena Reddy?

Veena Reddy is an Indian-American diplomat born in Andhra Pradesh. She has worked as a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service and became the first Indian-American to serve as the leader of USAID operations in India and Bhutan.

Her important positions at USAID:

Mission Director for USAID India and Bhutan (2021–2024)

Mission Director in Cambodia, overseeing programs in food security, environment, health, education, and democracy

Deputy Mission Director in Haiti, leading post-earthquake reconstruction and economic development efforts

Academic and Professional Background:

Holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law

Earned a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago

Worked as a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles before joining USAID

Veena Reddy's exit from India

On July 17, 2024, over a month after the Lok Sabha elections were declared, Reddy confirmed that she was going back to the US, as per media reports. Although her exit seems business as usual, BJP leaders have raised eyebrows about the timing and asked for her role in the USAID funding to be probed.

The row over USAID's funding in India is likely to gain momentum, with BJP and Congress exchanging new charges on the matter.